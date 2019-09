You can get your probiotics through supplements, foods, or drinks, but most experts agree that real foods and drinks are the best, because your stomach acid can kill supplements before they get to your intestines where the real work happens, Rissetto says. Probiotic foods are also delicious (kimchi and sauerkraut, hello?) and cheaper than a bottle of probiotic pills. If you like the taste, sipping on a probiotic drink can be enough to reap the benefits, but they're not a cure-all magic elixir, says Marci Evans , MS, RD. Here's what you need to know about probiotic drinks and how to find and buy the best ones.