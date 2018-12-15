Hailee Steinfeld & Niall Horan Reportedly Broke Up While You Weren't Paying Attention

Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan reportedly broke up months ago, and no one really noticed until now.
A source told Us Weekly the couple ended their relationship months ago, but the breakup was amicable, saying, "Niall wrapped up his tour and had more free time, but Hailee’s work schedule really ramped up, so they didn’t have time for a relationship. They still have a lot of love for each other.”
If you totally missed that the One Direction singer and Pitch Perfect actor were dating in the first place, it might be because the power couple kept things pretty hush-hush. Rumors about the two have been flying since January 2017, and while their public PDA indicates they weren’t trying to hide their relationship, they weren’t broadcasting it either. Steinfeld responded to US Weekly inquiries about Horan by saying she’s a “very private person.”
Maybe Steinfeld will take a page out of the Taylor Swift & Ariana Grande handbooks and write a song about the breakup. Until then, I’ll be over here listening to “Most Girls” for the millionth time, thinking about how much Steinfeld and I have in common now that neither of us are dating a member of One Direction.
