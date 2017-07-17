If you literally can't wait for December's Pitch Perfect 3, which will check in on the Bellas' epic post-graduation struggles, we've got the next best thing. Refinery29's Arianna Davis sat down with actor/singer Hailee Steinfeld for a round of Celeb 10-9-8, scooping the details on everything from the star's go-to beauty routine to the inspiring story behind her breakout hit, "Most Girls." And while the daily challenges of being one of Hollywood's busiest rising stars sound pretty relatable (Her favorite excuse for being late? Traffic, of course.), Steinfeld also shared her sage advice for finding your own path, despite the influence of critics or self-doubt. Yep, we definitely wish we'd had that sense of perspective at 20.
Advertisement
Steinfeld, who first came to fame after her performance in True Grit, has expanded her resume to include roles in blockbuster films like Ender's Game and 2016's deliciously acerbic teen drama, The Edge Of Seventeen. Did we mention she's also taking the fashion industry by storm as a sunglasses designer for Privé Revaux, which produces the stylish (and super affordable) shades in partnership with Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson, and Jeremy Piven? Check out the video above to watch our full conversation with Steinfeld.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement