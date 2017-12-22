"We certainly, in my movie, have no intention of fat-shaming. I think the whole Fat Amy storyline in this movie is about her just being a badass. Sometimes, I think you look around at 'plus-size' or 'queen-size' or 'curvy,' and it’s like, maybe there’s just nothing wrong with being fat. Some of us are fat, and that’s okay. I don’t feel like I need to be skinny, and I don’t think we need to pretend to be skinny if we’re not, and I don’t think we need to come up with euphemisms for it. It’s fine! You can do just as many amazing things, and you can be just as glamorous, and just as much of an ass-kicker."