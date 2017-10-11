Some moms love to spill the beans about their daughters' love lives. Others, like Yolanda Hadid, usually know when to keep their lips sealed. That didn't stop Andy Cohen from trying to pry some intel from Hadid on Tuesday night's Watch What Happens Live, and he kind of, sort of got her to confirm at least a little tidbit about what's going on between Bella Hadid and Drake.
In rapid-fire round of questions he called "SuperMom-del" (no, that doesn't really work for us either), Cohen boldly asked Hadid, "Does Bella care that The Weeknd is with Selena Gomez?"
"Not anymore, I think," she responded. That's nice to hear, since Bella herself has said that was her first real heartbreak.
"Are you kidding?" Hadid exclaimed, throwing herhands in the air. "What are we here...?"
Those rumors began over the summer, when paparazzi supposedly spotted the model and rapper leaving a club at the same time. On Tuesday, Us Weekly reported that Drake was the organizer behind Bella's 21st birthday party Monday night at Socialista in New York City. When Cohen brought that fact up, Hadid played coy at first.
"He did? Really?" she said.
"Yes! You were there!" Cohen persisted. According to Us, Mohamed, Yolanda, and Gigi Hadid were at the party of 30 people, which also included Travis Scott and Scooter Braun.
"I mean, they're friends," Yolanda finally conceded. That's all we're going to get on the matter for now.
After having such a public relationship with The Weeknd, Bella has said nothing about her dating life lately. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram message thanking everyone for their birthday wishes.
"I'm exploding with happiness and so thankful for all of the amazing people in my life," she wrote. "I love you."
