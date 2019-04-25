Taylor Swift has officially announced that new music will be coming on April 26, with a surprise appearance in Nashville. Here, we look back on the clues in anticipation for Swift's new music.
If there's one thing Taylor Swift loves almost as much as her cats, it's dropping clues. In 2017, fans spent weeks obsessing over grainy snake videos prior to the release of Swift's first Reputation single, making the official drop all the sweeter. So it stands to reason that the next time Swift has big news, she won't come right out and tell us. She'll make fans work for it — by deciphering as many clues as Swift will gift.
In 2019, Swift has seemingly once again deputized fans to analyze clues on her next project. Not long after turning her Instagram into a rainbows-and-hearts explosion (seemingly to promote her Elle cover and essay) the "Blank Space" singer teased a countdown in her Instagram Story. Something big in the Swift universe is happening on April 26. On Thursday, April 25, Swift took to Instagram to reveal exactly what that was: New! Music!!!!
Now that we know that we have at least one new Swift song to look forward to on April 26, we're counting down the hours. In the meantime, let's take a look at all the critical clues she's teased.
Happy hunting, Swifties!
This post has been updated with additional reporting.