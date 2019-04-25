Taylor Swift Confirms Fans Are Getting New Music Tonight With Surprise Appearance

After weeks of speculation, Taylor Swift has finally revealed that her April 26 surprise will be new music — and she did so at a big event for fans.
On her Instagram story Thursday, Swift addressed the speculation around her drop date, saying, “We've commissioned this butterfly mural to be painted on a wall in Nashville and put clues about the new song and new music,” Swift said in her new video, adding that the mural was painted by angel wings artist Kelsey Montague.
A live video feed of Swift hanging out at the mural soon went up, where hoards of Swifties awaited a big announcement from the “Blank Space” singer. Swift (and her new hot pink tips) showed up to greet fans.
Swift stood in front of the mural, which has butterfly wings with the words "Me!" in the center.
New era, new ME! ????❤️❤️❤️?????? @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #TaylorSwiftApril26 pic.twitter.com/EVh9qRUXK2— Kevin ? (@KevinGetaway) April 25, 2019
Swift addressed fans at the event, praising them for deciphering the clues that got them to the surprise spot in Nashville.
"You guys are amazing for figuring this out because no one knew we were coming," Swift said in a video filmed by a fan. "No one knew this [mural was] a part of the campaign, but you figured out the clue. You're the best, I love you."
She also teased that another clue would be coming tonight.
"There's another clue coming on ABC, so make sure to watch," the pop star teased.
SHES LEAVING US CLUES !!!!! @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #TaylorSwiftApril26 pic.twitter.com/24UF8EKxoO— Destinee ?? (@TaylorsNewsFeed) April 25, 2019
In addition to dropping hints about what's next, Swift posed for selfies with fans.
.@taylorswift poses for selfies with hundreds of fans in #Nashville “you guys are amazing. Thank you so much for being here!” pic.twitter.com/Ou65Fsr0YW— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) April 25, 2019
Later on Thursday, Swift revealed where on ABC the next clue would appear.
"So... @kelseymontagueart helped me pull off the best surprise clue reveal today in Nashville!! Thank you to everyone who showed up, I’ve never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills," Swift wrote on Instagram. "Next clue: I’ll be joining the magnificent @robinrobertsgma for a chat tonight on ABC live from Nashville."
Swift first dropped clues about the April 26 countdown on her Instagram, where she teased a new, pastel aesthetic suggesting a new chapter of Swift's music.
This has been updated with additional reporting.
