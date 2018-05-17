Starbucks Just Released A Collection Of Limited Edition S'well Bottles

Usually, we show off our artistic side with the clothes we wear or the pieces we accessorize with. Now, however, we can express ourselves with our water bottles. Yesterday, Starbucks announced it teamed up with celebrated street artist Kelsey Montague to introduce four new S'well bottles featuring her designs. The limited edition bottles are available now exclusively in Starbucks stores.
Each of the bottles in Starbucks' newest S'well collection is adorned with a pen and ink drawing inspired by the very thing we'll soon be sipping out of it, water. According to Montague, "My goal with this collection was to create designs that feel organic, whimsical, and inspiring, while drawing hue inspiration from water."
In addition to baring her water-themed designs, the bottles also feature Montague's hashtag #WhatLiftsYou, which the artists uses to sign all of her murals. The hashtag, which is meant to encourage people to "share what is most meaningful in their lives," is especially appropriate for the two bottles that are decorated with wing imagery.
Just like when Starbucks, S'well, and Lilly Pulitzer collaborated for the first time back in February 2017, this collection includes four 17-ounce bottles. Each Kelsey Montague + Starbucks S’well costs $41.95.
Take a look ahead to see the four different designs created by Montague for the collection, and chose which bottle you're going to book it to your nearest Starbucks for.