Statement earrings are the micro trend that just keeps giving. First, we had the full-blown '80s pairs, all glitz and sparkle. Then tassel earrings took over, bringing texture to our jewelry box. Now, we're looking to our school art teacher for inspiration — the one whose jewelry looked like it had been handmade or picked up on her travels around the world. Think: bead-heavy, brightly colored, and as jangly as a wind chime.
"The trend for oversized earrings has been around for a few seasons now," Lisa Aiken, Net-A-Porter's fashion director, tells Refinery29, "but with ready-to-wear turning its attention to natural fabrics and a more muted palette, it makes sense that we are shifting from glam crystals to wood and resin in the accessory world."
A move on from the more minimalist art-inspired earrings of previous seasons — J.W. Anderson's much-replicated Matisse-inspired faces, Paola Vilas' Calder-inspired mobiles — this latest trend is loud. Valentino and Missoni debuted a mishmash of colors, metals, and shapes on the spring 2018 runway, while Marni proved beading doesn't always mean kitschy. Jacquemus reigns supreme over the eccentric earring trend, though, with his mismatched pairs. "The bold colors and their playful motifs are attention-grabbing for all the right reasons," Aiken says of the brand's offering.
An easy and downright fun refresh for your lobes, we've rounded up 14 eclectic earrings that will bring out your inner art teacher.