A move on from the more minimalist art-inspired earrings of previous seasons — J.W. Anderson's much-replicated Matisse-inspired faces Paola Vilas' Calder-inspired mobiles — this latest trend is loud. Valentino and Missoni debuted a mishmash of colors, metals, and shapes on the spring 2018 runway, while Marni proved beading doesn't always mean kitschy. Jacquemus reigns supreme over the eccentric earring trend, though, with his mismatched pairs. "The bold colors and their playful motifs are attention-grabbing for all the right reasons," Aiken says of the brand's offering.