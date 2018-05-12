Statement earrings are the micro trend that just keeps giving. First up, we had the full-blown extravaganza of the '80s pairs, all glitz and sparkle. Then tassel earrings took over, bringing texture to our jewellery stand. And now, we're looking to our school art teacher for inspiration – the one whose jewellery looked like it had been handmade or picked up on her travels around the world: bead-heavy, brightly coloured and as jangly as a wind chime.
"The trend for oversized earrings has been around for a few seasons now," Lisa Aiken, Net-A-Porter's fashion director explains, "but with ready-to-wear turning its attention to natural fabrics and a more muted palette, it makes sense that we are shifting from glam crystals to wood and resin in the accessory world."
A move on from the more minimalist arty earrings of previous seasons – think J.W.Anderson's much-replicated Matisse-inspired faces, or Paola Vilas' Calder-inspired mobiles – this latest trend is loud and jolly. Valentino and Missoni debuted a mishmash of colours, metals and shapes on the SS18 runway, while Marni proved beading needn't mean kitsch. Jacquemus reigns supreme over the eccentric earring micro trend, though, with his mismatched pairs. "The bold colours and their playful motifs are attention-grabbing for all the right reasons," Aiken says.
An easy and joyful refresh for your lobes, click through to find the eclectic earrings fit for an art teacher.