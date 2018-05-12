A move on from the more minimalist arty earrings of previous seasons – think J.W.Anderson's much-replicated Matisse-inspired faces, or Paola Vilas' Calder-inspired mobiles – this latest trend is loud and jolly. Valentino and Missoni debuted a mishmash of colours, metals and shapes on the SS18 runway, while Marni proved beading needn't mean kitsch. Jacquemus reigns supreme over the eccentric earring micro trend, though, with his mismatched pairs. "The bold colours and their playful motifs are attention-grabbing for all the right reasons," Aiken says.