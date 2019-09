Statement earrings are the micro trend that just keeps giving. First up, we had the full-blown extravaganza of the '80s pairs, all glitz and sparkle. Then tassel earrings took over, bringing texture to our jewellery stand. And now, we're looking to our school art teacher for inspiration – the one whose jewellery looked like it had been handmade or picked up on her travels around the world: bead-heavy, brightly coloured and as jangly as a wind chime.