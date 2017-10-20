We've spent the last few years leaning on metal jewelry trends - rose golds, painted brass, stacking rings made from any metal combination possible. But recently, we've found ourselves putting away the gold hoops in favor of plastic pairs. This isn't the plastic of our youth, when we'd shop at the discount dollar bin at Claire's, but resins and acrylics molded into chunky shapes. They're the kind usually quarantined off in a glass counter at your local secondhand shop that look like they pair well with a mini-skirt power suit from the early '80s. And that's probably the exact reason why we love them again.