9 Earring Trends That'll Convince You To Give Up Studs

If we could round up 2018's earrings into one, overarching trend, it'd be Statement Earrings. But seeing as that term doesn't hold too much clout since anything and everything today seems to fall under the "statement" category, we're breaking them down into micro-trends that'll but you on the right shopping track. From faces to rainbow jewels, this year's bold must-haves are proving your earrings are a new measure of personality.
While the spring 2018 runways saw abstract shapes using bent metals and over-the-top drop earrings (which still top this list), indie jewelry brands have been the real champions for the must-have trends emerging via street style and Instagram. Pushing playful, unique takes on an otherwise subtle category, it seems like the '80s (and '50s by way of the '80s) really are making a proper comeback.
We've been complacent with our basic studs for far too long. To join in on the ear party fun, click ahead for 2018's top earring trends.