The Accessory All Fashion Girls Will Be Wearing This Spring

After such a long season of blanket scarves, beanies, gloves, and berets (we like to get creative in the dead of winter, okay?!), we don't blame you for wanting to take a less-is-more approach to accessorizing as spring starts to roll in. And even though you usually think of a bag as being the only kind of real It piece, we're betting on something else. This season, there's a pretty big jewelry trend that's starting to catch on in a major way: The minimalist, gold statement earring (think bold, geometric shapes and clean lines).
These often-oversized yet still totally streamlined pieces are so versatile that anyone can wear them with anything: To give you an idea, we're already seeing our favorite It girls and celebrities sporting these pieces on Instagram with everything from a two-piece set to jeans and a graphic tee. To get your lobes in on the fun, we've rounded up a few of the best
eye-catching ear-catching pairs on the market. Click on to spice up your spring looks in the most effortless way possible.