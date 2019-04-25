Wait, Is Taylor Swift Performing At The NFL Draft?

Taylor Swift is many things, but a highly skilled football player she most definitely is not. That may not stop her from showing up at the NFL draft.
For weeks, Swift has dropped clues about a major reveal on April 26. In addition to adding a countdown to her Instagram story and official website, the pop star changed her Instagram aesthetic away from the moody vibes of her Reputation era to a sequin, pastel and hearts motif. Then, on Thursday — mere hours before whatever she’s dropping is set to drop — Swift appeared in the flesh to fans in front of a Kelsey Montague mural in Nashville. That’s where this theory about the NFL draft came into play.
According to Swift’s Instagram story, she commissioned the mural. She wrote, "We've commissioned this butterfly mural to be painted on a wall in Nashville and put clues about the new song and new music."
However, the mural has been up for two weeks now. Montague raised eyebrows when she arrived Thursday morning to "freshen up" the mural for what she claimed to news station WKRN was the NFL draft. Clearly, that wasn't exactly true, as Swift showed up hours later to take selfies with fans — and drop a hint about when her next "clue" would be revealed.
"Clue coming tonight on ABC, so make sure to watch," Swift told the crowd at the Nashville event. "You guys are amazing for figuring this out because no one knew we were coming, no one knew this was a part of the campaign, so you figured out the clue. You are the best! I love you so much!"
Taylor Swift has confirmed that the next hint will be on ABC tonight! We suspect it'll be between 6:30-8PM EST since that's when all of the national news shows come on... #ME pic.twitter.com/HG9on1I4AQ— Taylor Swift News (@Swift_Alert) April 25, 2019
The NFL draft is tonight on ABC, at 8 p.m. EST, also in Nashville. If Swift is delivering another clue, could it be in person at one of the most important sports days of the year?
It wouldn't be the first time that Swift teased new music in association with football. The Cats star previewed her Reputation track "...Ready For It?" during a promo for Alabama-Florida State football game. The spot aired on ABC and sister network ESPN.
Are you #readyforit?— ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017
No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/pojroWJRHL
Then, there is the suspected title of Swift's new song. Sources have claimed for several days now that the title is "Me!," which is the exact thing that was written between the butterfly wings on the Nashville mural. Could be a stretch, but given that the NFL draft is literally about waiting for people to be picked for something (as in, "oh my God, it's finally ME!") it might be the perfect song to debut during this occasion.
In the words of Swift: Baby, let the games begin.
