With Beyoncé's Homecoming documentary dropping this morning and Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga on the Time 100 list of most influential people in 2019, today is a great day for women in music. Grande earned a spot on the artist list next to BTS and Emilia Clarke, with both Swift and Gaga getting nods as "icons."
It's no surprise that Grande made the list, since she dominated headlines this past year thanks both to Sweetener and her newest album, Thank U, Next. Particularly, fans have valued her openness and vulnerability in turning her pain into music.
"Through just about the craziest storms and whirlwinds I can imagine, Ariana Grande remains the most real person I’ve met," fellow singer Troye Sivan wrote in his tribute. "I’ve always thought the world is privy to actual, genuine emotion—be it heartbreak, empathy, generosity, resilience, strength—and I believe that’s exactly why the world keeps falling deeper in love with Ariana."
As for Swift, she spent much of 2018 on her Reputation tour, and is now counting down to a brand new project.
"I quickly learned that the magic of Taylor Swift doesn’t come from the lights, dancers or fireworks (although all of that is incredible) but from the electrifying connection that she has with the people who are there to see her," Shawn Mendes wrote. "There’s an overwhelming feeling in the air. The feeling of your heart racing in your chest with excitement—so much so that by the time you get to 'Love Story,' all you want to do is pick up your phone and text every person you know to say how much you love them. The feeling is so thick, you feel like you could reach out and grab it to keep forever."
As for Gaga, well, ever heard of a little movie called A Star Is Born? The artist and actress swept award season while still dominating our headphones.
"What makes her even more special, and such a powerful influence on society, is that she empowers her fans to adopt the very same values in their lives—to stand up for what they believe in, despite what others might think," Céline Dion pointed out. "By doing so, she gives her followers the strength and confidence to believe in themselves. Whether it’s her unstoppable support for the LGBTQ community, or her anti-bullying campaigning, Lady Gaga’s voice is being heard where it really counts."
