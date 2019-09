Between the first single, “ thank u, next ” and the second, “ 7 Rings ,” Grande previewed an album that manages to be both lighter and more self-aware than August’s Sweetener. While Sweetener found Grande processing who she wanted to be and her life’s purpose in the wake of an unthinkable tragedy, the bombing of her Manchester concert, thank u, next finds her just being Ari. On the title track, Grande serves up realness about her love life, managing to name names without being an asshole, just as the quick-churn world of gossip media attempted to devour her flamed-out relationship with Pete Davidson . It’s a master class in taking control of the narrative but also comes across as vulnerable — she sets herself up in one swift move as the head bitch in charge when it comes to tabloids and a relatable human to her fans.