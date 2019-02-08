Why Ariana Grande May Never Perform The Best Song Off Her New Album

It didn't take long for a clear favorite to emerge from Ariana Grande's new album Thank U, Next. "Ghostin," a song about grieving Mac Miller while dating Pete Davidson, immediately stands out because of its heartbreaking honesty. It's so tragic, in fact, that despite its immediate popularity, Grande does not include it on the set list of her upcoming tour.
Grande's Sweetener tour kicks off in March and will be a celebration of her past two albums. However, when a fan asked if they'd get to hear "Ghostin" live, Grande said it's not a guarantee.
"if i can get thru it yea but right now it’s not on the set list," she explained on Twitter. "i jus want to have a good time with y’all and like .... make it thru the show lol. love u sm. thank u for showing this song so much love. it means a great deal."
Advertisement
if i can get thru it yea but right now it’s not on the set list. i jus want to have a good time with y’all and like .... make it thru the show lol. love u sm. thank u for showing this song so much love. it means a great deal. #thankunext https://t.co/88QobiegEh— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 8, 2019
Just one look at the lyrics makes it clear why this could be a hard song to sing. In another tweet, Grande said this was the first song she wrote for the album, and it likely came out in one raw swoop as she processed her emotions.
"I know you hear me when I cry," the song begins. "I try to hold it in at night / While you're sleeping next to me."
Later, Grande sings, "Though I wish he were here instead / Don't want that living in your head / He just comes to visit me / When I'm dreaming every now and then (And then)."
Grande hasn't totally ruled out the possibility that "Ghostin" will make an IRL appearance, but for now, appreciating it through our headphones is just as powerful.
Advertisement