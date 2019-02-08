Thank U, Next is the album that saved Ariana Grande during her grieving process over ex Mac Miller and her eventual split from Pete Davidson. That's why the songs on the album are more vulnerable and honest than we've ever heard before from the singer, and "Ghostin" may be her most heartbreaking yet.
We've never known exactly why Grande and Davidson split, but Miller's death occurred towards the end of their engagement, and "Ghostin" gives a glimpse into the complicated dynamic of grieving a past loved one while your current partner is still by your side.
"I know you hear me when I cry," the song begins, on top of an intro that sounds very similar to Miller's "2009." "I try to hold it in at night / While you're sleeping next to me."
Grande credits Davidson for being "so understanding" but goes on to say, "I'm hating myself 'cause you don't want to / Admit that it hurts you."
The chorus reads:
"I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again/
I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again/
I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again/
In perhaps the most memorable part of the song, Grande laments, "Though I wish he were here instead / Don't want that living in your head" and confesses, "He just comes to visit me
When I'm dreaming every now and then (And then)."
"Ghostin" isn't the only song where fans are hearing references to Miller. "In My Head" is less specific but is about being in love with a version of someone that only exists in your head. At one point Grande sings, "Painted a picture; I thought I knew you well / I got a habit of seeing what isn't there."
After her split with Miller, the singer was open about how she struggled to be his partner through his issues with drug and alcohol.
"Wanted you to grow, but, boy, you wasn’t budding," she sings. "Everything you are made you everything you aren't / I saw your potential without seein’ credentials / Maybe that's the issue."
