No more Mr. Nice Ariana Grande. Her new single and music video, "7 Rings,"which arrived Friday morning, is basically the sequel to the playful song "Successful" from Sweetener. This time, though, the stakes are even higher and the success more extravagant. Grande has been put through the ringer these past two years, with two break ups and the death of her ex boyfriend Mac Miller in 2018 alone. How is she coping? By buying every goddamn thing she wants.
The whole inspiration behind the song occurred in the middle of Grande's turbulent year. Reeling from from it all, Grande could find only one thing that made it better.
"well ............. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc," Grande explained on Twitter last month about the song's inspiration. "My friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon."
The song samples "My Favorite Things" from the Sound Of Music, but rather than appreciating the simple things, Grande wants everything to be as bold and reckless as possible. Real "add to cart" hours over here.
Check out the music video, and everything Grande buys in it, ahead.