View this post on Instagram

Do you know what it’s like to love someone so deeply that you protect and love their heart like it’s your own? We’ve gotten past some of the hardest moments of our lives together.. The moments most can’t get past. Life happens.. times change and so do people... but that heart you have.. no one has that. And I am so very in love with it. Please don’t ever change... unless you taking off one of dem dresses ? you deserve a lady that knows your coffee order (and alternate order), slow dancing with no music and knows how to put a forever smile on your face. And I’m so very lucky you chose me to be that lady. happy you got to enjoy your birthday with me and these two amazing humans @rich_james @brittshaff16 . Started the new year off so well... and I can’t wait to go through another year with you by my side. Happy birthday babygirl ? ? #thedanktomydabby #canweplayblackjackforever