Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" has a backstory fit for a romcom — the kind of romcom where the heroine realises she's actually all she needs in the end. Grande wrote the song after her split from Pete Davidson, to whom Grande was very publicly engaged before she flipped the narrative.
Allow Grande to tell the story: "well ............. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc," Grande explained on Twitter last month about the song's inspiration. "My friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon."
Grande swapped her engagement ring for a friendship ring, and hasn't looked back. While Grande has always had a supportive friend group, these seven women are the ones she holds closest to her heart, as evidenced by the titular seven rings.
Grande called them out by name in another tweet, and has been posting teasers from the upcoming video all week. Let's meet the women one by one who were lucky enough to be a part of that Tiffany's trip, and who share a bond with Grande like no other.