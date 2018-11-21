Ariana Grande has been dropping so many clues about her upcoming video for "Thank U, Next" that we totally missed a whole clue about her personal life smack in the middle of her Instagram. We all remember the famous ring Grande sported after her surprise engagement to Pete Davidson, which reportedly cost around $93,000, and the fact that she made her ring-regret known following their split. However, the singer now has a ring that it looks like she'll never waver on — in fact, she has seven.
In an Instagram story earlier this year, Grande posted a video of "3/7" rings her friends were wearing, suggesting that her friend group all got matching rings to wear with each other. Earlier this week, Grande posted a photo on Instagram of her appearing to wear her version of the ring — and it's on her engagement finger.
And here are some of her friends sporting matching jewelry:
This bond of friendship is echoed in the lyrics for "Thank U, Next," which go "Spend more time with my friends/ I ain't worried 'bout nothin'."
Grande wearing the ring on her engagement finger also symbolizes her commitment to herself — another thing she talks about in the song when she sings "I met someone else/We havin' better discussions/I know they say I move on too fast/But this one gon' last/'Cause her name is Ari/And I'm so good with that."
But that's not the only thing the rings have people talking about. Remember those album clues hidden in the video for "Breathin'"? A fan un-jumbled the track names listed on the train departures board, and found that one of them is called "Seven Rings."
So that makes another Ariana Grande surprise we're desperately waiting for. What else is new?
