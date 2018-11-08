Ariana Grande's One Word Engagement Advice

Ariana Grande went underground after the death of Mac Miller and her split from Pete Davidson, but her new single "Thank U, Next" is just the beginning of her return to transparency about her life and relationships. The singer was just spotted leaving a choice comment on Instagram. With just a single word, she sums up her summer fling with Davidson and where she stands on marriage after their failed engagement.
On Instagram, The Zoe Report promoted their recent article about engagement rings with the caption "13 tips & tricks for finding the perfect engagement ring (including the popular metal you should actually avoid)."
Buried in the comments, Grande had her own take on finding the perfect ring, and it's simple: "Don't."
This slight shade on Instagram follows similar subtle shade on Twitter. In now-deleted tweets, Grande responded to Davidson's joke about their engagement in a Saturday Night Live promo with Maggie Rogers by saying "for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh."
However, on "Thank U, Next," she says she still looks fondly upon the time they spent together, as well as all of her past relationships: "Thought I'd end up with Sean / But he wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel."
From now on, sounds like Grande is going to be in charge of her own jewelry.
