Ariana Grande Debuted A New Engagement Ring — This Time To Herself

Ariana Grande has been dropping so many clues about her upcoming video for "Thank U, Next" that we totally missed a whole clue about her personal life right in the middle of her Instagram. How could we forget the famous ring Grande sported after her surprise engagement to Pete Davidson, which reportedly cost around £70,000, and the fact that she made her ring-regret known following their break up. However, the singer now has a ring that it looks like she'll never have second thoughts about — in fact, she has seven.