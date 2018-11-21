Ariana Grande has finally revealed the fourth and final clue to her "Thank U, Next" music video and it's cheer-tastic. The last film inspo for her much-awaited music video is "Bring It On," as evidenced by the photo she posted of herself in a cheerleading costume with the caption "i transferred from los angeles, your school has no gymnastics team this issaalast resort ........ ok i’ve never cheered before so what?"
However, the singer also revealed the disappointing news that the video won't be coming this weekend, but she promised that she'll tell us more "things." I don't know what that means, but I kinda wanna cheer about it.
The mystery continues and Ariana Grande is playing a cruel game with our emotions. Yesterday, it really seemed like fans had figured out the theme of her music video for "Thank U, Next" after she posted a bunch of Mean Girls-related posts. Turns out, that piece was only 25% of the puzzle.
The singer confirmed on Tuesday that the video pays homage to four of her favourite movies after she dropped more photos, this time inspired by Legally Blonde, including a photo with the movie's co-star, Jennifer Coolidge. Once fans figured out that there was more to this video that meets the eye, they immediately went sleuthing to see if they could figure out the remaining films. And they did — almost. Grande confirmed that a photo of her new short hair posted on her Instagram Story was of her in character for the movie 13 Going On 30, but as for the fourth film, she's keeping her lips sealed.
So now it's up to us to see if we can figure out the fourth inspiration behind this heavily anticipated video, so let's gather the evidence. First, there were the Mean Girls photos posted on Monday:
Today, the singer came in hot with some Legally Blonde:
And she confirmed this whole movie theory, including 13 Going On 30, when she posted this tweet on her Instagram story:
Now, guesses of the fourth movie to complete this blockbuster video are flying, and while Grande isn't confirming anything, she has ruled out one idea: Clueless.
"it’s been done (and very well!) so we did some of my other personal favs!" she told a fan who tweeted their guess at her.
There are plenty of iconic girl-power movies it could be, so fans have some other theories that could help narrow it down.
"So in thank u, next she mentions her 4 ex boyfriends and she is recreating 4 iconic movies for the music video so I think every movie represents one of her ex boyfriends AM I RIGHT ????" wrote @h2gnotearsleft.
@Cocoa_Burst then suggested that "all of the exes are gonna be featured in the burn book? But instead of the mean shit the girls wrote, it might be the lyrics or compliments??"
We don't know when this music video will arrive (but wouldn't it be iconic for "Thank U, Next" to drop on...Thanksgiving?) but we know Grande is running out of clues to give, so it has to be soon. Still, any excuse to watch all the movies in preparation.
