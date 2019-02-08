After Their Ariana Grande Debacle, The Grammys Have Some More Canceling To Do

Look, I don't have Ehrlich's 40 years of experience, but I worked in the music and talent department at MTV on events big and small, live and not, for nearly a decade. I've been told not to make eye contact with the artist and asked to hang in the dressing room and get drunk when they celebrated. I've had to explain why an artist should do something they don't want to and it's never an easy conversation, but it's also one you have to do while walking on a tightrope. In the end, it's a question of who needs who more. In this scenario, as laid out by Grande, it seems like Ehrlich thinks he doesn't need her as much as she needs the Grammys — he's dead wrong.