The Taylor Swift Reputation Tour Diaries
Music
New Teasers For Taylor Swift's Concert Film
by
Sarah Midkiff
Thoughts from a giant animatronic snake
Music
Why Taylor Swift’s “New Year’s Day” Should Be Your First Kiss Song On NYE...
by
Justin Ravitz
Tech
The ACLU Raises Concerns Over Taylor Swift’s Facial Recognition Concert ...
by
Anna Millard
Music
With The Final Stop In The "Reputation" Tour, Taylor Swift Finally Broke Free
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Taylor Swift Surpasses Her Own Record & Revisits "Jump Then Fall" In Detroit
Rebecca Farley
Aug 29, 2018
Music
Swifties Emerge With Dollars To Honor Taylor Swift’s Court Anniversary In Tampa...
Rebecca Farley
Aug 15, 2018
Music
Taylor Swift Gets Stranger In Atlanta With Millie Bobby Brown
Rebecca Farley
Aug 13, 2018
Music
Taylor Swift Sings "Summer Of '69" With Bryan Adams In Toronto
Taylor Swift's reputation tour kicked off in early May. Here, her animatronic snake (just go with it) diaries about the experience. Oh, Canada! A side
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
Taylor Swift Brought All The Celebrities To Boston For Her
Re...
Taylor Swift's reputation tour kicked off in early May. Here, her animatronic snake (just go with it) diaries about the experience. The easiest way to
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
Taylor Swift, Torrential Rain Be Damned, Nails "Clean," "Fearless...
Taylor Swift's reputation tour kicked off in early May. In a departure from our usual format, Refinery29 went straight to the source: Her lead snake p
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
Taylor Swift's Glowing Orb Broke This Weekend In Philly
Taylor Swift's reputation tour kicked off in early May. Here, her animatronic snake (just go with it) diaries about the experience. Disaster struck! W
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
Taylor Swift Takes Over Columbus, Ohio
Taylor Swift's reputation tour kicked off in early May. Here, her animatronic snake (just go with it) diaries about the experience. Taylor Swift is of
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
Hey, Swifties: These Songs Are Surprise Standouts On Taylor's Rep...
Taylor Swift's reputation tour kicked off in early May. Here, her animatronic snake (just go with it) diaries about the experience. We’re back in th
by
Rebecca Farley
Entertainment
Taylor Swift In London: Two Boy Band Duets, A Proposal & Adele
Taylor Swift's reputation tour kicked off in early May. Here, her animatronic snake (just go with it) diaries about the experience. Pip pip Cheerio, T
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
Let The Rain Fall Down: The Taylor Swift
Reputation
Tour...
Taylor Swift's reputation tour kicked off in early May. Here, her animatronic snake (just go with it) diaries about the experience. Here's the th
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
Sans Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift's
Reputation
Tour Hits...
Taylor Swift's reputation tour kicked off in early May. Here, her animatronic snake (just go with it) diaries about the experience. Taylor made it to
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Taylor Swift's
Reputation
Tour Comes To Hollywood–With A...
Taylor Swift's reputation tour kicked off in early May. Here, her animatronic snake (just go with it) diaries about the experience. We made it to Holl
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
The Taylor Swift
Reputation
Tour Diaries: Stop 2, Santa ...
Taylor Swift's reputation tour kicked off last week. Here, her animatronic snake (just go with it) diaries about the experience. California, here we c
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
The Taylor Swift
Reputation
Tour Diary: Stop One, Glendale
Taylor Swift's reputation tour kicked off yesterday. Here, her animatronic snake (just go with it) diaries about the experience. Day one of the Taylor
by
Rebecca Farley
