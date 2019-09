Taylor Swift Teased Her Netflix Film With So Many Sneak Peeks — Are You Ready For It?

With the help of a team of cameras at her Dallas concert, Swift brings her larger than life tour, 63-foot snake and all, into your home (or wherever you’re watching it from on your phone) thanks to Netflix. We have been eagerly awaiting the release since it was first announced earlier this month, and Swift knows how to keep our spirits high as we wait. In not one but three exclusive clips shared separately with Rolling Stone Entertainment Tonight , and Access Online , we get a sneak peek of what to expect from the film. In the first, Swift shares the stage with her opening acts, who are major pop stars in their own right, for a star-studded rendition of her No. 1 song “Shake It Off.” The second is Swift taking the stage to sing her hit “Blank Space.” The third teaser is Swift singing “Delicate” as she appears to be literally floating across the stadium. Swift later tweeted a fourth teaser of "All Too Well," writing , "[I]t always blows my mind that it is consistently one of the loudest songs the crowd sings when I play it."