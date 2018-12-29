Taylor Swift Teased Her Netflix Film With So Many Sneak Peeks — Are You Ready For It?

It’s been a year since Taylor Swift released her album reputation, and if you didn’t manage to catch it during her tour across 36 cities in seven countries this year, you’ll soon be able to experience it for yourself with the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour film.
With the help of a team of cameras at her Dallas concert, Swift brings her larger than life tour, 63-foot snake and all, into your home (or wherever you’re watching it from on your phone) thanks to Netflix. We have been eagerly awaiting the release since it was first announced earlier this month, and Swift knows how to keep our spirits high as we wait. In not one but three exclusive clips shared separately with Rolling Stone, Entertainment Tonight, and Access Online, we get a sneak peek of what to expect from the film. In the first, Swift shares the stage with her opening acts, who are major pop stars in their own right, for a star-studded rendition of her No. 1 song “Shake It Off.” The second is Swift taking the stage to sing her hit “Blank Space.” The third teaser is Swift singing “Delicate” as she appears to be literally floating across the stadium. Swift later tweeted a fourth teaser of "All Too Well," writing, "[I]t always blows my mind that it is consistently one of the loudest songs the crowd sings when I play it."
“All Too Well” was never a single, and it always blows my mind that it is consistently one of the loudest songs the crowd sings when I play it. Moments like this defined the Reputation Stadium Tour for me, and I can’t wait for you to see it in full starting at 12:01 AM 12/31 PST pic.twitter.com/wgcV3oumje— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 29, 2018
Swift released a magnetic trailer for the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour film earlier this month. One hundred thousand screaming fans light up the mega-stadium as they sing along to every lyric and hang on Swift’s every word. With lights, dancers, and fireworks, it’s quite a spectacle to behold. “When she fell, she fell apart. When she finally rose, she rose slowly,” Swift narrates. The clip builds so much drama and anticipation that you would think this was a trailer for an epic superhero film. If you weren’t sure about whether you’d watch it, the trailer will undoubtedly change your mind. It will also convince you that Taylor Swift is kind of a badass.
2018 has been an all-around fantastic year for Swift. According to Billboard, reputation was the best selling album of the year beating out other top contenders such as Drake and Post Malone. Her stadium tour was one of the highest grossing tours of 2018, only beat out by close friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran.
If you’re ready for it, you won’t have to wait much longer. The reputation concert film comes out on New Year's Eve.
