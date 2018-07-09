Taylor Swift Takes Over Columbus, Ohio

Taylor Swift is officially on tour. Well, she's been on tour since early May. But, two months in, she's really settled in to the whole shebang. Concerts no longer have that shiny, Swift-is-back quality. Instead, the shows are getting deeper. Fans — real fans, including myself, a snake — are beginning to notice the webs Taylor's woven into her set. The "New Taylor" is beginning to fuse with "Old Taylor" to make a comprehensive, nuanced human being. Maybe that's what Taylor wanted all along — for us to see her as human. I'm speaking metaphorically here, just FYI. I'm an animatronic snake, and do not have real eyes. I use sonar to see sometimes, but mainly I am machine-operated.