A lot of people write a lot of love-centric songs. In the words (lyrics) of Paul McCartney, "you'd think the world would have had enough of silly love songs." Alack, alas, we like them too much to let them go. What we do need is a variety of silly love songs, which is where Hayley — and Taylor, for that matter — can help. Hayley writes flirty rosé wave anthems for queer women. Incidentally, most of her songs can apply to men, too. These days, Taylor is also making love songs of a new variety. Both "Gorgeous" and "So It Goes" speak to female sexual agency — "scratches down your back now" and all that.