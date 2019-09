Now, Kiyoko has just released her debut album, Expectations, into the world, and it’s a dreamy, bass-pumping electro pop collection that touches on everything from heartbreak to partying to hookups. (The album's only collaboration is the catchy rock-pop tune "What I Need" with fellow rising queer singer Kehlani .) The artist also directs all of her own music videos, and in the visual for the single “Curious,” she seduces a man’s girlfriend at a party and “totally rocks her world.” While Expectations’ is brimming with shimmering pop tunes, the record also includes a few haunting tracks: One is “Let It Be,” with the lyrics “Every night gets a little tougher/How can I dream about another?/I believe we’re the ones who had it all/I believe we just have to learn to fall.” The song, she says, was inspired by her ex-girlfriend of five years. Though there’s another achingly poignant track, “Wanna Be Missed,” Kiyoko says she’s not looking to be missed by anyone in particular right now.