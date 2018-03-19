"We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals," the group said in a statement regarding the "hiatus." Although this seems like a pretty definite 'breakup,' Fifth Harmony did leave the option open to regroup, something other pop groups haven't done. (This leads to fun speculation surrounding "reboots" and "getting back together" and "wait, we thought you were broken up?" I'm looking at you, LCD Soundsystem.) Maybe Fifth Harmony will get back together intermittently, which could counteract the breakup curse. Together, they're a sleek, if anodyne, juggernaut. We have no idea what their solo careers will look like, but if home base is this good, something great is coming.