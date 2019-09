Real Talk: Is This The End Of Fifth Harmony?

One Direction's path is a good map for where Fifth Harmony will go. The boy group emerged from The X Factor, where they had each auditioned as solo performers. Two years later, Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui had the same experience on the American version of the show. After auditioning as individuals, the show placed the five together, where they stayed until March of 2018. (They haven't always been Fifth Harmony: At first, the group was Lylas . Later, they changed their name to 1432 . Then, finally, they became Fifth Harmony.) If Fifth Harmony's post-group work mirrors that of One Direction, then one member will star in an Oscar-nominated film, another will date a world-famous supermodel and attend the Met Gala, and the others will churn out solo albums, each of which induce less and less enthusiasm from fans. With that model, Cabello will be in an Oscar-nominated film (mark my words, it will be West Side Story), Jauregui will enter into a power couple, ideally with Halsey, while Kordei, Brooke, and Jane will all steadily produce good music that — to my dismay — won't get that much attention.