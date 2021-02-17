Skip navigation!
The Come-Up
TV Shows
Lukita Maxwell Is Here To Change Her Generation
by
Lauren Le Vine
Meet More Rising Stars
Best of Netflix
To All The Scenes Anna Cathcart Has Stolen Before
Lauren Le Vine
Feb 17, 2021
Books & Art
It’s All Love For
YOU
Star & First-Time Author Jenna Ortega
Lauren Le Vine
Jan 12, 2021
TV Shows
Reign Edwards Goes Into
The Wilds
Kristen Jan Wong
Dec 8, 2020
Music
beabadoobee Is “All Gemini,” But Don’t Hold It ...
Welcome to The Come-Up, where rising Gen-Z talent checks in on their way to the top. Here, Spotify-favorite singer-songwriter Bea Kristi (aka beabadoobee)
by
Lauren Le Vine
The Come-Up
Netflix Today, Broadway Tomorrow. Newcomer Madison Reyes Is Ready...
Welcome to The Come-Up, where rising Gen-Z talent checks in on their way to the top. Here, Julie and the Phantoms star Madison Reyes, fills us in on her li
by
Lauren Le Vine
Best of Netflix
Game Shakers
’s Cree Cicchino Is Coming To Shake Up Netflix
Welcome to The Come-Up, where rising Gen-Z talent checks in on their way to the top. Here, Cree Cicchino, who’s starring in not one but two Netflix p
by
Lauren Le Vine
The Come-Up
Grace VanderWaal Is Not Your Manic Pixie Dream Girl
She captured America's — and Taylor Swift’s — heart when she won America’s Got Talent at 12. Four years later, Grace VanderWaal is so much more tha
by
Morgan Baila
The Come-Up
The Come-Up: Sabrina Carpenter on Ghosting, Grieving & Growing Up
World, meet girl. Sabrina Carpenter is putting her Disney days — and her teens — behind her with a new album and a new outlook.
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
The Come-Up
The Come-Up: Shahadi Wright Joseph Just Can’t Wait To Be Queen
From Broadway to Disney’s biggest summer bet, the 14-year-old triple threat is very much ready to share a marquee with Beyoncé.
by
Morgan Baila
The Come-Up
The Come-Up: Storm Reid Is Taking Hollywood By, Well, Storm
Feeling euphoric as she makes her prestige TV debut, the 15-year-old has Oprah sending her Bitmojis and is Black Hollywood's "little sis."
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
The Come-Up
Started From A Hashtag Now She's Here: Diana Silvers Has Arrived ...
Diana Silvers is a star of the Instagram generation. Although she has only five roles on IMDb, the 21-year-old actress and model already boasts 250,000-plu
by
Kaitlin Reilly
The Come-Up
The Come Up:
Little
Triple Threat Marsai Martin Is Only ...
Marsai Martin insists she knows what an awkward phase is. Yet, if you click on a February Instagram video of the 14-year-old TV star-turned-movie star, you
by
Ariana Romero
The Come-Up
DaniLeigh Directed Prince & Danced With Missy Elliott. Now She’s ...
DaniLeigh arrives at The Flower Shop on New York City’s Lower East Side fresh from a two-hour flight. It’s early afternoon on a bone-chilling February
by
Raven Baker
The Come-Up
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Is Not Who You Think She Is
The Come Up is Refinery29’s series featuring rising female artists who are as badass and inspiring as their music is. Imagine having a little sister who
by
Sesali Bowen
The Come-Up
Meet Kali Uchis, One Of 2018’s Buzziest Artists
"Sometimes women like me have to pretend to be more confident than we really feel just to amp ourselves up," says the genre-shattering rising star. "I want
by
Arianna Davis
The Come-Up
How Hayley Kiyoko Became Pop Music's "Lesbian Jesus"
The Come Up is Refinery29’s new series featuring rising female artists who are as badass and inspiring as their music is. Check out our first installment
by
Arianna Davis
Music
What In The Hell Does Confetti Sound Like? Let St. Beauty Explain It
The Come Up is Refinery29’s new series featuring rising female artists who are as badass and inspiring as their music is. This is our first installment.
by
Arianna Davis
