Faye Webster Wants Her Music To Make You Feel Understood

Chelsea Peng
Welcome to The Come-Up, where rising Gen-Z talent checks in on their way to the top. Here, in partnership with Genesis — maker of the newly redesigned G70 — we sat down with singer-songwriter Faye Webster to talk her genre-bending fourth album I Know I'm Funny haha, the unexpected hobby she took up three years ago, and how she just wants her music to make you feel seen.
Photography by Faye Webster.
VITALS
Name: Faye Webster 
Age: 24
Hometown: Atlanta
Pronouns: she/her
IG: @fayewebster
Sun Sign: Cancer
Phone background: Picture of Boothlord 
Where you’ve seen me: Playing music mostly from [my third album] Atlanta Millionaires Club and my new record I Know I'm Funny haha.
Where you’ll see me next: Back on stage again somewhere…finally!!! I'll be touring the East Coast in September and the West Coast in February!
Photography by Faye Webster.
FAVES
Cause I’m passionate about: Voting rights!! I’m trying to find a way to use my platform to support other causes, whether that’s giving away proceeds of certain merch items, or working with organizations like Fair Fight or Headcount.
Fictional character: Mikasa <3 from the TV series Attack on Titan
Comfort food: Sushi 
Role model: Françoise Hardy 
Song I know all the lyrics to: "Tribute" by Tenacious D
Hobby: Yo-yoing. I've been playing for almost three years now. It's a really cool community once you dive into it. I've met a bunch of my good friends through yo-yo, and it just generally makes me happy.
Three items I can’t live without: Sunscreen, water bottle, Nintendo
Curse word: SHIT!
FIRSTS
Pet: A fish I named Micah
Couple I stanned: Troy and Gabriella from High School Musical
Teen show I loved: Hannah Montana
Performance story: I played a song in a completely different key, and my band kept playing it in the key it was originally supposed to be in — for three whole minutes. We sounded so bad.
Time my alarm goes off in the morning: 11 a.m.
Time I saw myself represented in music: In Julia Jacklin’s “Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You," she really captured a thought process I often find myself thinking about but had never heard anyone express so perfectly before.
LASTS
Show I binged: My Hero Academia
Movie I saw: A Quiet Place II
Book I read: Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler
Song I listened to: “5PM Animal Crossing (GCN)”
Person I texted: Pistol, my bandmate 
Weird Instagram buy: A planter shaped like Oddish 
Last time I felt proud of myself: An hour ago when I won a game in ping pong
Photography by Faye Webster.
GOALS
How I want to change the world: Even the small things can matter more than you think. I try and change the world by making any aspect of life just a little less shitty. I focus on gestures and actions that can change someone's outlook on life for the better or even picking up some trash outside — small things add up over time.
How my generation will change the world: I want to learn as much as possible and pass it down to the next generation. It's important to understand that I can be a positive influence on others and set a good example.
How I want my audience to feel… I want them to feel understood. It's nice when you feel like you can relate to something. It’s nice when a piece of art shows you that you're not the only one going through it.
Dream duet: Blake Mills. He's always been one of my favorite guitar players, and his style is so authentic. I've learned a lot just from watching and listening to him and it would be cool to see how that would play into a song together.
If I weren’t singing… I’d be working on creative direction for other musicians. 
Dream dinner guest: Ellen Van Dusen 
Success looks like… Happiness in any shape or form.
