Lukita Maxwell Went From Bali To Utah To Generation — All To Change Her Own Generation

Welcome to The Come-Up, where rising Gen-Z talent checks in on their way to the top. Here, Lukita Maxwell, star of HBO Max's Genera+tion and self-described "coffee-fueled, terrible over-thinker that loves making art," walks us through her favorite causes, pre-pandemic hangout, and swearing a "fuck ton." (Apologies to her mother on that last one.)
Gucci coat; Gucci pants; Gucci Crêpe de Chine Shirt, $1400, available at gucci.com; Gucci Knee-High Boot With Horsebit, $1690, available at gucci.com; Éliou Kairi Earrings, $140, available at eliou-eliou.com.
VITALS
Name: Lukita Maxwell
Age: 19
Hometown: Born in Jakarta, Indonesia, but I grew up all over — Mostly between Bali and Utah.
Advertisement
Pronouns: she/they
Sun Sign: Scorpio
Rising sign: Cancer
Moon sign: Pisces. Triple water sign :))
Phone background: A mixed media collage my girlfriend and I made.
Where you’ll see me next: NYC!! I’m beyond excited for a queer, Chinese-American short I’ll be working on following Genera+ion. So stoked.
PRISCAVera top; PRISCAVera pants; Gucci Python-Print Sandal, $890, available at gucci.com; Éliou earrings; Machete Interchangeable Link Bracelet, $115, available at shopmachete.com.
FAVES
Fictional character: Frankie from Grace and Frankie. Lily Tomlin is a treasure and I want to be her when I grow up.
Comfort food: Nasi uduk, an Indo dish that’s rudimentary but inexplicably comforting.
Role model: At the moment, the whole Genera+ion family. Watching them work inspires me everyday.
Song I know all the lyrics to: I’ve been blasting The Feist’s version of “Inside and Out” on the way home from set the last few weeks. It’s such a good fucking song to scream sing.
Hobby: Taking photos on $20 film cameras
Three items I can’t live without: My headphones, a notebook and pen, and my cat, Roscoe
Curse word: Fuck. Sorry mom, I swear a fuck ton.
Advertisement
Paco Rabanne blazer; Simon Miller top; Simon Miller skirt; Simon Miller boots; Bond Hardware Buzzsaw Earrings, $180, available at bond-hardware.com.
FIRSTS
Role: When I was barely walking and talking (about a year old), my mom worked at a bakery in Indonesia. Apparently, I’d run around, greet, and chat to everyone coming into the shop. The regulars started calling it Café Lukita. So, I guess a hostess of sorts.
Pet: In Bali, there are geckos (chit-chat) that live all around your house, and I thought they were all my pets.
Couple I stanned: Anastasia and Dimitri from Anastasia. I had the biggest crush on them both.
Teen show I loved: Skins U.K. (gen 1+2 babyyyy)
Audition story: It was for the Nutcracker ballet. I had just moved to Utah and didn’t know anyone. To counteract fear, I feigned overconfidence. I got the part! So, I guess “fake it till you make it” does work sometimes.
Time my alarm goes off in the morning: It vacillates between early call times (5 a.m.-ish) or night shoot call times (5 p.m.-ish). On weekends, an alarm? I don’t know her.
Time I saw myself represented on screen: Honestly, watching Genera+ion for the first time. I had such a cathartic cry after watching the first season because I saw pieces of myself on screen in all the other characters.
Gucci Paisley Print Canvas One-Sleeve Top, $790, available at gucci.com; Gucci skirt; Gucci Resin Bracelet with Crystals, $2100, available at gucci.com; Jeannie Kim Dough Hoops, $275, available at jeanniekim.com.
Advertisement
LASTS
Show I binged: How To with John Wilson
Movie I saw: Sound of Metal
Book I read: I’m almost done reading Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe
Person I texted: My girlfriend, sent her a video of cat Roscoe :))
Weird Instagram buy: I’ve never bought anything off of Instagram, I’m not about consumerism and overconsumption.
Last time I felt proud of myself: Earlier today. I made spring rolls and didn’t rip the rice paper!
GOALS
How I want to change the world: Facilitate space for underrepresented voices through storytelling and media. I’m so grateful to be a part of a show that uplifts, empowers, and normalizes queer voices. I wish I had this show to watch growing up.
How my generation will change the world: Gen Z is tough as fuck, and we have access to expansive information. We’re educating ourselves, having conversations, and fighting for inclusivity, equality and equity.
Dream role: Playing Henry V in Henry IV. Also, the Joker.
I’d star in any movie with: Olivia Cooke, I’ve always admired her work and career.
If I weren’t acting/singing... I’d be studying architecture or cinematography. I’d still love to study both before my life is over.
Dream dinner guest: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover. I think I’d be crying of laughter the entire night.
Advertisement