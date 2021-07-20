Welcome to The Come-Up, where rising Gen-Z talent checks in on their way to the top. TikTok phenom Tate McRae wants people to know that the writing in her songs is like her therapy. "So listening to my songs is like a secret pathway to my brain." Learn what makes her tick here.
VITALS
Name: Tate McRae
Age: 17
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta Canada
Pronouns: She//her
Sun sign: Cancer
Rising sign: Virgo
Phone background: A car and a moon
Where you’ve seen me: At the studio recording an album
Where you’ll see me next: Festivals!!!!
FAVES
Cause(s) I’m passionate about: Mental health awareness
Comfort food: Toast
Role model: Zendaya
Song I know all the lyrics to: A lot of songs
Hobby: If you don’t already know, I love to dance. I’ve been dancing all my life. I can’t wait for my live shows coming up so everyone can see that I’m not just a singer or just a dancer, I’m both.”
Three items I can’t live without: Phone, inhaler, elastic band
Curse word: Fuck
FIRSTS
Role: Voice of a character on Nickelodeon’s Lalaloopsy
Pet: My old dog, Jessie, who was a black lab
Performance story: I was just 6, I think. I thought I was the star at my dance recital — in reality, I was brutal.
Time my alarm goes off in the morning: 9 a.m.
Time I saw myself represented in music: I have always been a huge fan of Dua Lipa. Not only is she an incredible artist and a big idol for me as a woman in the industry right now, but her style is unmatched. I feel like fashion-wise she always brings something new to the table.
LASTS
Show I binged: Vampire Diaries
Movie I saw: Think Like a Man
Person I texted: My mom
Weird Instagram buy: Apple cider vinegar gummies
Last time I felt proud of myself: During a writing session last week. Victoria Zaro and I wrote a really cool song that we both were obsessed with.
GOALS
How I want to change the world: By making meaningful music
How my generation will change the world: Speaking up for themselves
Dream duet: Post Malone
If I weren’t singing, I’d be: Dancing everyday
Dream dinner guests: Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya. That would be iconic.
