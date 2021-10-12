TikTok phenom Tate McCrae wants people to know that the writing in her songs is like her therapy. "So listening to my songs is like a secret pathway to my brain." Learn what makes her tick here.
VITALS
Name: Tate McRae
Age: 18
Hometown: Calgary
Pronouns: She//her
Sun sign: Cancer
Rising sign: Virgo
Phone background: A car and a moon
Where you’ve seen me: At the studio recording an album
Where you’ll see me next: Festivals!!!!
FAVES
Cause(s) I’m passionate about: Mental health awareness
Fictional character: Damon Salvatore
Comfort food: Toast
Role model: Zendaya
Song I know all the lyrics to: A lot of songs
Hobby: If you don’t already know, I love to dance. I’ve been dancing all my life. I can’t wait for my live shows coming up so everyone can see that I’m not just a singer or just a dancer, I’m both.”
Three items I can’t live without: Phone, inhaler, elastic band
Curse word: Fuck
FIRSTS
Role: Voice of a character on Nickelodeon’s Lalaloopsy
Pet: My old dog, Jessie, who was a black lab
Couple I stanned: Tom Holland & Zendaya
Teen show I loved: Gossip Girl
Performance story: I was just 6, I think. I thought I was the star at my dance recital — in reality, I was brutal.
Time my alarm goes off in the morning: 9 a.m.
Time I saw myself represented in music: I have always been a huge fan of Dua Lipa. Not only is she an incredible artist and a big idol for me as a woman in the industry right now, but her style is unmatched. I feel like fashion-wise she always brings something new to the table.
LASTS
Show I binged: Vampire Diaries
Movie I saw: Think Like a Man
Book I read: milk and honey by rupi kaur
Person I texted: My mother
Weird Instagram buy: Apple cider vinegar gummies
Last time I felt proud of myself: During a writing session last week. Victoria Zaro and I wrote a really cool song that we both were obsessed with.
GOALS
How my generation will change the world: Speaking up for themselves
Dream duet: Post Malone
If I weren’t singing, I’d be: Dancing every day
Dream dinner guests: Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya. That would be iconic.
