Story from Entertainment

Who Is Canadian Singer & TikTok Phenom Tate McCrae?

Lauren Le Vine
TikTok phenom Tate McCrae wants people to know that the writing in her songs is like her therapy. "So listening to my songs is like a secret pathway to my brain." Learn what makes her tick here.
Photographed by Mikayla Miller
Kaimn Coat; Goodfight Picadilly Denim Trousers; Annie Costello Brown La Cruz Weave Gold Earrings.
VITALS
Name: Tate McRae
Age: 18 
Hometown: Calgary 
Pronouns: She//her
IG: @tatemcrae
TikTok: @tatemcrae1
Sun sign: Cancer 
Rising sign: Virgo
Phone background: A car and a moon 
Where you’ve seen me: At the studio recording an album
Where you’ll see me next: Festivals!!!!
Photographed by Mikayla Miller
Milk White Coat; Matania Top; Goodfight Shoots and Ladders Trousers; Stinky Jewelz Necklace.
Advertisement
FAVES
Cause(s) I’m passionate about: Mental health awareness
Fictional character: Damon Salvatore
Comfort food: Toast
Role model: Zendaya
Song I know all the lyrics to: A lot of songs
Hobby: If you don’t already know, I love to dance. I’ve been dancing all my life. I can’t wait for my live shows coming up so everyone can see that I’m not just a singer or just a dancer, I’m both.” 
Three items I can’t live without: Phone, inhaler, elastic band
Curse word: Fuck
Photographed by Mikayla Miller
ANNAKIKI Printed Top; 51 E John ANNAKIKI Jacket; Constraint Collection Lip Ring. 
FIRSTS
Role: Voice of a character on Nickelodeon’s Lalaloopsy
Pet: My old dog, Jessie, who was a black lab
Couple I stanned: Tom Holland & Zendaya 
Teen show I loved: Gossip Girl 
Performance story: I was just 6, I think. I thought I was the star at my dance recital — in reality, I was brutal. 
Time my alarm goes off in the morning: 9 a.m.
Time I saw myself represented in music: I have always been a huge fan of Dua Lipa. Not only is she an incredible artist and a big idol for me as a woman in the industry right now, but her style is unmatched. I feel like fashion-wise she always brings something new to the table.
Photographed by Mikayla Miller
Self Made Suit; Rick Owens Ankle Boots; James Oro Sunglasses; Anita Berisha Necklace.
LASTS
Show I binged: Vampire Diaries
Movie I saw: Think Like a Man 
Book I read: milk and honey by rupi kaur
Advertisement
Song I listened to: Machine Gun Kelly, “Lonely”
Person I texted: My mother 
Weird Instagram buy: Apple cider vinegar gummies
Last time I felt proud of myself: During a writing session last week. Victoria Zaro and I wrote a really cool song that we both were obsessed with. 
Photographed by Mikayla Miller
ANNAKIKI Top; Milk White Printed Bra Top; Another Feather Rings; Goodfight Picadilly Denim Trousers; Le Sel Earrings.
GOALS
How I want to change the world: By making meaningful music 
How my generation will change the world: Speaking up for themselves 
Dream duet: Post Malone 
If I weren’t singing, I’d be: Dancing every day
Dream dinner guests: Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya. That would be iconic. 
Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series

Advertisement