Britney Is Not Just Her Conservatorship — Let’s Celebrate Her For The Pop Music Queen She Is

Take, for example, the first thing I think of when I think about pioneering Britney-isms: her use of the alternate chorus. For this purpose, an alternate chorus can be described as the same chorus lyrics the listener has heard so far throughout the song, but with a different vocal melody, and it usually hits after at least two or three regular choruses, too. At least three Britney songs utilise this concept — you can hear examples of it in (You Drive Me) Crazy, Stronger, and Oops!...I Did It Again. In Oops!...I Did It Again, the alternate chorus even plays out underneath the original chorus towards the end of the song, in a truly intriguing example of the musical tool counterpoint.