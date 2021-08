Britney Spears’ Dad Is Finally On His Way Out Of Her Conservatorship

“As Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests,” the lawyers wrote. “So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator." The timeline for the change is still unclear, but Jamie's lawyers told The New York Times that he still needs to "resolve outstanding matters including financial accounting for the conservatorship in recent years" before stepping aside.