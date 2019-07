The Storied History Of Tom Holland & Zendaya Not Dating

Since then, the rumors have surfaced again and again, and both actors have been remarkably chill about it. In one particularly odd scenario in 2018, an Instagram account belonging to the mother of actor Skai Jackson seemed to “confirm” the Holland-Zendaya relationship , but Jackson’s mom later said her account was hacked and that she wouldn’t have had that information, anyway. Then of course, there's Holland's June 2019 comment to Elle that he is single. And, in an interview with ET Canada on June 20, 2019, Holland and Zendaya were asked if it feels strange that so many people want them to be dating in real life, and while they agreed it does, Zendaya said, “It kind of comes with the territory.”