Tom Holland Spoke Out About Those Zendaya Rumors

Real-life Peter Parker and notorious Marvel plot spoiler Tom Holland just spoiled whether he and Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Zendaya are dating, and sorry to (maybe) disappoint you, but the answer is a resounding "nah."
In an interview with Elle, Holland said that while he's not dating Z, he is open to a relationship down the line.
"[I'm] definitely a relationship person," Holland told the outlet. "I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life."
Prior to the release of Holland's Peter Parker debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, rumors swirled that Holland and Zendaya, who plays Peter's comic book love interest Mary Jane (or "MJ") in the MCU, were secretly a couple.
"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," a source told People at the time. "They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."
Zendaya and Holland quickly shut down the rumors on Twitter.
"Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years," Zendaya joked.
Holland added, "Does the press tour count?"
@Zendaya Does the press tour count 😂😝 https://t.co/2WsstZPyde— Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) July 13, 2017
They may not be dating, but Zendaya and Holland appear to be pretty good pals — at least, if teasing someone mercilessly is a sign of long-lasting friendship. After Holland tagged Zendaya's name on Holland's belt buckle in an Instagram photo back in May, the Euphoria actress didn't let him off the hook for the faux pas.
"I'm assuming because you don't know how to work ig, that's the reasoning behind my name placement," she joked.
Who needs a relationship when we can have Zendaya and Holland trolling each other throughout the Marvel universe?
