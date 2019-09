Zendaya Hilariously Calls Out Tom Holland For His Instagram Flub

We've found yet another reason to love Zendaya: her great sense of humor. Recently, the actress joined some of her other Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars for a magical day at Disneyland, where they met with fans, and, hopefully, noshed on some churros. While there, they also took the time to take a few group pics, one of which gained some attention for an, erm, unfortunate reason: Tom Holland tagged Zendaya on his crotch.