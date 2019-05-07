Zendaya's Met Gala Look Was Inspired By Our Favorite Disney Movie

Once upon a time in a land not that far away, Zendaya walked on the Met Gala pink carpet in a real life princess dress. Inspired by Cinderella, the actress stuck to the theme with a light up ballgown designed by long time collaborator, Tommy Hilfiger. Her fairy godfather in this case? Law Roach, the celeb stylist that has been styling Zendaya since the beginning of her career. The black dress transformed into a bold blue at the wave of Law's wand. Fashion and tech meet in the middle here to make a magical night even more magical. While walking up the steps of the Met, Zendaya left behind one delicate glass slipper. Dreams do come true, if you just believe.
Zendaya has never been one to let us down on the Met Gala red carpet. Last year she donned a full metal Joan of Arc inspired look. Her 2017 Met Gala dress inspired prom dresses around the country. Needless to say, Zendaya's style choices have a lot of influence.
Zendaya did, does and continues to do THAT. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/kQj1WXfQ0K— E! News (@enews) May 7, 2019
She is quite literally the princess of the Met Gala. Apparently Zendaya's dress has shape shifting abilities to be revealed later on in the night (on the dance floor maybe?).
