This High Schooler's Zendaya-Inspired Dress Already Won Prom Season

We all remember Zendaya's golden gown from the 2016 Met Gala — and if you don't, we'll gladly remind you: The 20-year-old arrived on the arm of Michael Kors, dressed in a fully embellished, futuristic dress created by the designer. (Apparently but unsurprisingly, Zendaya was his most-fun date to the star-studded affair in 35 years.) Of all the tech-inspired looks that made their way up the museum steps for the big event, hers was certainly one of the most memorable. An 18-year-old high school student from Louisiana has proved that the ensemble still holds up.