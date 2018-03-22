But things got even more interesting than that. On the subject of designers, Bolden and Roach (who dress Yara Shadidi and Zendaya, respectively), each said that if a brand tells them no at the beginning of their relationship with a client, then it’s no forever. “I am notorious for using the exact same email that says, “Unfortunately, we would like to pass,” Bolden explained. “So I go back and write, 'Unfortunately, WE'D like to pass!' Roach agreed, going as far to say that is why Zendaya hasn’t worn certain labels for public appearances.