Zendaya Calls Genderless Fashion The Future

It’s hard to believe Zendaya Coleman is just 21 years old. She has already made quite a name for herself as a singer, actress, spokesperson, designer, and we can’t get enough of the Black girl magic that radiates from her. She can take on any trend, make it her own, and in the process, start a completely new trend at the same damn time (and that’s no easy feat). Which is why we trust her judgement. Whatever she says goes, okay?
So when the young mogul, who we consider to be the future, calls something else the future, we listen up. Because she isn’t a stranger to using her power and influence to be the change she wants to see in the world. On her app, Zendaya does it all from share her latest makeup finds to give her fans an inside look at her unisex fashion and accessories line, Daya by Zendaya, which she co-designs with her stylist, Law Roach.
“I’ve had the luxury of watching people do this before me, and I realize that [being a role model] is actually a huge part of the job,” she says in her cover interview for InStyle’s January issue. “You sign up for that. You’re being watched. You can choose to accept that and appreciate it, or you can choose not to. That’s 100 percent your choice. I choose to acknowledge it.”
And she’s using that influence to subtly make a statement about gender, making her line unisex. She tells InStyle, “I just felt that if I’m going to do a clothing line, that’s the only way I see it being done. That’s the future of fashion.”
And the future is looking really bright from over here.
