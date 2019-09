Zendaya Calls Genderless Fashion The Future

It’s hard to believe Zendaya Coleman is just 21 years old. She has already made quite a name for herself as a singer, actress, spokesperson, designer, and we can’t get enough of the Black girl magic that radiates from her. She can take on any trend, make it her own, and in the process, start a completely new trend at the same damn time (and that’s no easy feat). Which is why we trust her judgement. Whatever she says goes, okay?