This High School Senior Got In Trouble For Copying Zendaya’s Outfit

Senior Hannah Whitley started her last year of high school with a bang. Looking for a little style inspiration, she decided to go to school channeling 20-year-old Zendaya. And honestly, who wouldn’t want to do just that? The Spiderman actress is one of the most influential young stars, and it's not just because of how woke she is , or how easily she can switch up her hair — it's because she knows how to put together a look.