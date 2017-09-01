This High School Senior Got In Trouble For Copying Zendaya’s Outfit

When you just wanna look like @Zendaya but you get a dress code violation for being too provocative? #senioryearblues pic.twitter.com/qrrLmUONfe— hannah whitley (@hannahwhitley11) August 17, 2017
Provocative....where??? You look amazing♥️♥️ https://t.co/8jmMO4qCHa— Zendaya (@Zendaya) August 17, 2017
School systems kill me with some of the dress codes. How exactly are shoulders a "distraction"? She looks great!— Renny (@KurrenR) August 17, 2017
Twirl on em sis!! You look amazing and they're just mad baby girl. Have a great school year. Finish strong. pic.twitter.com/bRMyIwCStx— Ebony Combs (@BrandMeEbony) August 17, 2017
Provocative where? You're covered from neck to ankle! Your school is stupid & you are gorgeous! ?— Lainey (@LaineyisQueen) August 17, 2017
Provocative? Where? Girl, you look amazing! pic.twitter.com/jSyTHyAhxv— miris. ? (@tammidias_) August 17, 2017
Your principal was hating because she wanted your shoes!But you do look like Zendaya!!Well done Niece https://t.co/jGRNby2yKe— Kym Whitley (@kymwhitley) August 17, 2017
No- I actually broke no official rules. My principle was insinuating I wore that outfit to get attention from boys -— hannah whitley (@hannahwhitley11) August 17, 2017
when I only wanted to look sophisticated and cute— hannah whitley (@hannahwhitley11) August 17, 2017
@Zendaya thank you so much for helping me to turn lemons into lemonade??— hannah whitley (@hannahwhitley11) August 17, 2017