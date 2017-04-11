Wow. My daughter got #dresscoded for this dress. They said it was too short. Yet, boys can dress like this?? She had 3 exams that afternoon, including Physics AP, Latin 3, and APUSH. But her skirt length.... #dresscode #dresscoded #gïrlsonly #archaic #patriarchy #shaming #slutshaming #boysdontgetdresscoded #viceprincipal

