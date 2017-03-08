This Catholic School's Prom Dress Code Is 21 Pages Long & Pretty Sexist

So, where does one start with a 21-page handbook on what to wear for prom? Let's start with page six, the guidelines for boys, which is comprised of four photos of tuxedos — and that's it. No words, no more pages — nothing. But before they dive in, Rockford Illinois' Boylan Catholic High School wants to make one thing clear: comply, or stay home. "Guidelines will be strictly enforced," it reads. "Students, including guests, not in compliance with Dress Code will not be admitted to the dance and refunds will not be issued. There will NOT be a loaner clothing option." Apparently, the dress code is in accordance with the values of the school, which include dressing modestly. And prom night is no exception.